Financial Analysis: FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) vs. Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.99% 8.08% 0.90% Grupo Financiero Galicia 20.31% 31.89% 3.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 2 1 1 0 1.75

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.07%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.86 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.98 billion 1.68 -$123.04 million $3.59 9.77

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.