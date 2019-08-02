Financial Advantage Inc. Buys 104 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 2.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

