Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,758. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

