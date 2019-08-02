Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

NYSE FCAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 2,786,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

