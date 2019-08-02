Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
NYSE FCAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 2,786,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
