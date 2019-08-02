Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.