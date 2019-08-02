Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

