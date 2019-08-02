FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,968. FedEx has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in FedEx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in FedEx by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.