Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,648.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,549 shares of company stock worth $4,610,195. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

