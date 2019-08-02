Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $9,772.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 246,059,640 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

