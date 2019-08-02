FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.52

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.52 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.