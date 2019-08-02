FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.