FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $775,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,736,000.

DVY opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

