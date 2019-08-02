FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 262 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,713,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,923 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,465,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,427,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,761,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

MSI stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.