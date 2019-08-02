Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Fanhua by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 150,248 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 4,948.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 545,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 534,880 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.