FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $278.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

In related news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total transaction of $775,467.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,041. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

