Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $610.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.13. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

