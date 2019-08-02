Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPO. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $70.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.