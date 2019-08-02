Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

EXPE stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 220.7% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

