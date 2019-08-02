Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,982 Shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDK. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDK stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84.

