Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

