Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EXDI remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exactus has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Exactus, Inc, a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing point-of-care diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood. The company is developing FibriLyzer device to address the shortcomings of the viscoelastometric devices and clinical tests, such as D-dimer, as well as euglobulin lysis test; and MatriLyzer, a diagnostic device to detect the recurrence of cancer.

