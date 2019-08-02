EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.07. 1,362,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.71. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 178,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 365,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.