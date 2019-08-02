Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €35.75 ($41.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.83 ($35.85).

EVK traded down €1.24 ($1.44) on Thursday, reaching €23.41 ($27.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,495,950 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.50. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

