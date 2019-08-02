Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVFM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 100,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,521. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

