Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.92-1.98 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.92-1.98 EPS.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.83. Evertec has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

In other Evertec news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Evertec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

