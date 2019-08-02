Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Director Purchases $121,155.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 245,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,744. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 889,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,440,000 after acquiring an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.