Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,561. The company has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

