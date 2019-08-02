Etherparty Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $202,846.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00269099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.01448509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,869,578 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.