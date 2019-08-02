Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.45 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $2.45 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.02065275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00055537 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,008,589 coins and its circulating supply is 163,979,176 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

