ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,619. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58.

