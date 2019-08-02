Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits One Day Volume of $830,288.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Escodex, DDEX and Coinlim. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $830,288.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05695813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.