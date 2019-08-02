Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.04. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,534. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $515.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $63,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

