Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc Acquires 1,500 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $63,950.00.

ESTA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $515.33 million and a PE ratio of -22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.22% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

