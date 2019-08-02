Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.35. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,687. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.69.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck purchased 686 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

