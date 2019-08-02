Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.45 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $22.57-22.81 EPS.
NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.09. 542,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Equinix by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
