Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.45 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $22.57-22.81 EPS.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.09. 542,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Equinix by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

