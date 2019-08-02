ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. 17,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,813. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $453,530.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,973 shares of company stock worth $539,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

