EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $79.45 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

