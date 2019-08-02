Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 52.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 517.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.5%.

EVA opened at $30.64 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

