Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,084,000 after buying an additional 4,156,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,023 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 196,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

