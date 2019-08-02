EnPro Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NPO stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,700,000 after buying an additional 80,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

