ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.61 ($20.48).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI opened at €13.80 ($16.05) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €13.42 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.