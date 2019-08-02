Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 854789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$287.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$285.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.