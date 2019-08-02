Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 232,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,469. Endologix has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endologix will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Endologix by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

