Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 3,468,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,079. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,833,000 after acquiring an additional 895,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,469,000 after acquiring an additional 652,618 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,006,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,753,000 after acquiring an additional 833,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

