Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.