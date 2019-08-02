Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 387,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.