Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.Emcor Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $82.28. 387,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,659. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

