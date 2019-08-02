EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.31

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $780.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI)

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

