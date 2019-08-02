Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.38.

EFN stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,440. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$5.80 and a one year high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.86, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.17.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$242.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

