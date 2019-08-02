Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) were down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 334,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 109,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.1320635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

